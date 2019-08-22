The Latest: Pellet gun found in search for deputy's shooter

This photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows the outside of a Los Angeles County sheriff's station in Lancaster, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. The mayor of Lancaster says a deputy shot and wounded outside the station is going to be Okay after he visited him at the hospital. Authorities are searching for the shooter in buildings surrounding the station where the deputy was hit in the shoulder while standing in the parking lot Wednesday afternoon. (KABC-TV via AP) less This photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows the outside of a Los Angeles County sheriff's station in Lancaster, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. The mayor of Lancaster says a deputy shot and ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close The Latest: Pellet gun found in search for deputy's shooter 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the search for a shooter who wounded a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Authorities say they'll test a pellet gun found in an apartment to see whether it's the weapon used to shoot a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was wounded in station parking lot in Lancaster.

The Sheriff's Department says it's still hunting for the sniper who hit 21-year-old Angel Reinosa Wednesday afternoon as he walked to his car. He was struck in the right shoulder but the round didn't penetrate his flesh.

A 100-unit apartment that houses people being treated for mental health issues was searched but no arrests were made. The rifle-like pellet gun was found in an apartment.

Authorities say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

___

7 a.m.

A shooter remains at large after wounding a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in a station parking lot in the Mojave Desert city of Lancaster.

Deputy Morgan Arteaga says a search of the area around the station concluded early Thursday.

The search had focused on a block-long, four-story building with many windows overlooking the sheriff's station.

Deputy Angel Reinosa was hit shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday as he was heading to his car in the station employee parking lot.

Arteaga says Reinosa was treated and released.

___

11 p.m.

Investigators believe a gunshot that wounded a deputy outside a Los Angeles County sheriff's station on Wednesday was fired from a nearby building complex that provides housing to people with mental health issues.

Deputy Angel Reinosa, 21, was hit while heading to his car in the employee parking lot of the Lancaster station shortly before 3 p.m. Capt. Todd Weber said the wound was minor.

Deputies searched for the sniper inside the block-long, four-story structure with many windows that overlook the sheriff's facility in downtown Lancaster, a desert city of about 160,000 people north of Los Angeles.