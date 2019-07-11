The Latest: Police say remains are missing Kentucky woman

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on discovery of human remains during a search for a Kentucky woman missing since January (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Kentucky State Police say remains found buried near a house have been confirmed as those of a woman last seen leaving a bar with several men six months ago.

Trooper Robert Purdy said the remains were found Wednesday in a residential neighborhood in Garrard County as officers searched for 23-year-old Savannah Spurlock.

Purdy said at a news conference Thursday in Richmond that the property belongs to relatives of David Sparks of Lancaster, who was arrested Thursday. He was charged with corpse abuse and evidence tampering and was transferred to the Lincoln County jail from Madison County. The arrest citation doesn't mention Spurlock.

Purdy said the cause of death hasn't been determined.

Purdy said Sparks and the other men last seen with Spurlock have been interviewed during the investigation.

___

10 a.m.

Kentucky State Police say human remains have been found during a search for a woman who disappeared in January.

Trooper Robert Purdy tells news outlets the remains were found Wednesday in a residential neighborhood in Garrard County. Twenty-three-year-old Savannah Spurlock was last seen leaving a Lexington bar with several men.

Police say a tip reported Wednesday afternoon led authorities to search the property, which belongs to relatives of a suspect. News outlets say the property had been searched previously.

David Sparks, of Lancaster, was arrested early Thursday. The arrest citation does not mention Spurlock but calls Sparks the primary suspect in a missing person's investigation. He is charged with abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering.

The Madison County jail did not have a record of an attorney for Sparks.