The Latest: Marine waives hearing over firearms allegations

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on a Marine facing allegations that he tried to bring weapons onto an Air Force base (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A Marine stationed in Hawaii has waived a military hearing for allegations he tried to bring weapons onto an Air Force base in Nebraska.

Pfc. Ali Al-kazahg was apprehended in May at Offutt Air Force Base.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for this week, but Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Eric Abrams said Monday Al-kazahg waived the hearing. A military official will make a recommendation about whether charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possessing modified firearms, making threats and fraudulent enlistment should go to court-martial.

His sister says the Michigan-born, Nebraska-raised son of Iraqi refugees is the target of racism. She says military authorities overreacted when he went to the base to work-out while his personal weapons were in his truck.

The Omaha World-Herald reported guards spotted his name on a notice that says he told another Marine he would "shoot up" his battalion if he were disciplined for misconduct.

____

Midnight

A Marine stationed in Hawaii is facing a military hearing after officials say he tried to bring weapons onto an Air Force base in Nebraska.

Pfc. Ali Al-kazahg was apprehended in May at Offutt Air Force Base.

He faces a preliminary hearing in Hawaii on Wednesday. A hearings officer is expected to recommend whether charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possessing modified firearms, making threats and fraudulent enlistment should go to court-martial.

His sister says the Michigan-born, Nebraska-raised son of Iraqi refugees is the target of racism. She says military authorities overreacted when he went to the base to work-out while his personal weapons were in his truck.

The Omaha World-Herald reported guards spotted his name on a notice that says he told another Marine he would "shoot up" his battalion if he were disciplined for misconduct.