The Latest: Judge won't toss charges in tour leaders slaying

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on a convicted felon's bid to have charges dismissed against him in the killing of two Vietnamese tour leaders at a Las Vegas Strip hotel (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

A judge rejected a bid to throw out a criminal indictment against a convicted felon facing a death penalty trial in the killing of two Vietnamese tour leaders at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt offered no comment Wednesday other than to deny Julius Trotter's attorney's argument that prosecutors withheld information that might have pointed to another suspect in the June 2018 stabbings.

Trotter's attorney, Lisa Rasmussen, says she's not sure if she'll appeal Leavitt's ruling to the state Supreme Court.

Trotter has pleaded not guilty to murder, burglary and robbery in the slayings of Sang Boi Nghia and Khoung Ba Le Nguyen in a room at the Circus Circus hotel.

Trotter is currently in prison on a separate resisting arrest conviction.

12:25 a.m.

A convicted felon facing the death penalty in the robbery-killing of two Vietnamese tour leaders at a Las Vegas Strip hotel wants a judge to throw out his criminal indictment and set him free.

Julius Trotter's attorney, Lisa Rasmussen, is due to argue Wednesday that prosecutors withheld information that might have prevented a Clark County grand jury from indicting Trotter.

Trotter has pleaded not guilty to murder, burglary and robbery in the June 2018 stabbings of Sang Boi Nghia and Khoung Ba Le Nguyen in a room at the Circus Circus.

Nghia owned a tour business in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Nguyen was an employee.

Trotter is in prison on a separate resisting arrest conviction.

Police alleged he walked hotel hallways rattling doors to find ones that weren't locked.