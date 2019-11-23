The Latest: Feds: No significant impact from gas pipeline

Demonstrators against a proposed liquid-natural gas pipeline and export terminal in Oregon sit in in the governor's office in the Oregon State Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, to demand Democratic Gov. Kate Brown stand against the proposal. They staged a sit-in at her office in the Capitol, but she was not present. The Jordan Cove pipeline is undergoing a permitting process. The pipeline would end at a proposed marine export terminal in Coos Bay, Oregon. Opponents say the pipeline would encourage further use of fossil fuels that leads to global warming and the use of fracking, with the risk of spills along the pipeline and at the terminal. Advocates for the project say it would produce jobs. less Demonstrators against a proposed liquid-natural gas pipeline and export terminal in Oregon sit in in the governor's office in the Oregon State Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, to demand Democratic Gov. Kate ... more Photo: Andrew Selsky, AP Photo: Andrew Selsky, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close The Latest: Feds: No significant impact from gas pipeline 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on a planned liquefied natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon (all times local):

4:51 p.m.

A federal agency has issued a final environmental impact statement on a controversial proposal to build a liquefied natural gas pipeline and marine terminal in Oregon, and it concluded that there would be no significant impact on the state’s waters, wildlife and minimal risk of a pipeline accident.

The lengthy report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was publicized Friday, a day after protesters flooded into the Oregon State Capitol and staged a sit-in at the governor’s office before police arrested 21 of them for trespassing. The protesters, who demanded that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown take a public stand against the pipeline, were jailed overnight and released early Friday.

___

10:46 a.m.

Authorities have reportedly released 21 protesters who were arrested Thursday night during a sit-in at the governor’s office in the Oregon State Capitol.

The demonstrators are opposed to a planned liquefied natural gas pipeline and a marine export terminal in Oregon. They demanded that Gov. Kate Brown publicly oppose the project, which she refused to do.

Southern Oregon Rising Tide, which organized the protest, said the 21 arrested by Oregon State Police spent the night in jail and were out by 5 a.m. Friday. The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposed marine terminal, in Coos Bay, would allow export of American liquid natural gas to Asia, and would have a 230-mile (370-kilometer) feeder pipeline from an interstate gas hub in southern Oregon’s Klamath County.