The Latest: Charges filed in deadly California rampage

Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRe, center, and PIO Carl Whitney address the media next to a booking mug shot of Zachary Castaneda posted outside of the Garden Grove Police Department headquarters in Garden Grove, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Investigators believe Castaneda, a documented gang member, stabbed several people to death and wounded a few others as he targeted his victims at random during a bloody rampage across two Southern California cities, authorities said. less Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRe, center, and PIO Carl Whitney address the media next to a booking mug shot of Zachary Castaneda posted outside of the Garden Grove Police Department headquarters in Garden ... more Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Image 1 of / 19 Caption Close The Latest: Charges filed in deadly California rampage 1 / 19 Back to Gallery

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly stabbing rampage in Southern California (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage in Southern California has been charged with four counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and other crimes.

Orange County prosecutors filed the charges Friday against 33-year-old Zachary Castaneda in advance of an afternoon arraignment.

Other counts include aggravated mayhem, robbery and burglary.

Castaneda was arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana after what authorities say was a two-hour string of attacks and thefts that followed the killing of two of his neighbors at a Garden Grove apartment building.

Also killed were a security guard at a Santa Ana 7-Eleven and an employee at a nearby Subway shop.

Castaneda is a gang member with a violent criminal history. Police say he hasn't told them what prompted the attacks.

___

9:10 p.m.

Police are saying a rampage of robberies and killings in Southern California seems to have been fueled by robbery and rage but they're still trying to find a motive for the grisly stabbings that left four people dead and two badly injured.

Zachary Castaneda was expected to appear in court Friday to answer charges.

He was arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana after what authorities say was a two-hour string of attacks and thefts that followed the killing of two of Castaneda's neighbors at a Garden Grove apartment building.

Also killed were a security guard at a Santa Ana 7-Eleven and an employee at a nearby Subway shop.

Castaneda is a gang member with a long and violent criminal history. Police say he hasn't told them what prompted the attacks.