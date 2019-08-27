The Latest: 3 detained in death of man who was set on fire

ISLETON, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the death of a Northern California man who was intentionally set on fire (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

Authorities have detained three people for questioning in the death of a man who was intentionally set on fire in a Sacramento suburb.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says Monday night that detectives don't believe there are any suspects still at large. But they still don't have a motive for the attack.

The department says around 8 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to Isleton Road between the cities of Walnut Grove and Isleton in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

They found a badly burned man about 50 yards away from a burned shed.

The 28-year-old victim later died at a hospital. His name hasn't been released.

___

5:46 p.m.

Authorities say a man has died after he was intentionally set on fire in a Sacramento suburb.

Authorities are calling his death a homicide but they don't have any suspects.