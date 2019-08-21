Tennessee woman charged with scalding toddler's feet

DAYTON, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee woman accused of scalding the feet of a toddler has been charged with aggravated child abuse.

Rhea County Sheriff's Detective Rocky Potter told news outlets that hospital officials called authorities on Aug. 11 saying a 2-year-old girl had been brought in with burns that didn't appear to be accidental. He said he determined through interviews that the child was burned as a punishment by a family member who was watching her. Authorities say Jennifer Vaughn was arrested Monday.

The girl's mother, Brittany Smith, says the burns were so bad that skin grafts may not work. She says her daughter is recovering at home now, but will require more surgeries.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Vaughn has an attorney.