Teen charged with murder after chase ended with girl killed

CLEVELAND (AP) — A teenager charged with murder and robbery counts after a carjacking and police chase in Ohio that ended with a 13-year-old girl struck and killed denied the charges in court Monday.

The 15-year-old male denied charges of murder, aggravated robbery and robbery in the juvenile court equivalent of a not guilty plea. A Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court magistrate ordered the teen held in the county's juvenile detention facility pending his next court appearance.

The teen is accused in a carjacking Friday in Cleveland, according to police. They said officers followed the stolen car to nearby East Cleveland where it crashed. Tamia Chappman, 13, was killed in the crash while she was walking from school.

Another male seen running away from the scene of the crash was not immediately identified by Cleveland police. The also did not say whether the 15-year-old or the male who fled the scene was driving the stolen car.