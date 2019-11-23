Suspected gunman in deadly San Diego shooting arrested

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man suspected of shooting three employees at a fast-food restaurant in San Diego, killing one, has been arrested in Tennessee.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Albert Blake was taken into custody Friday in Memphis.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney. He’s facing extradition to San Diego.

Blake was sought in connection with the Nov. 6 attack at a Church’s Chicken in the Otay Mesa neighborhood.

Police say the gunman got into an argument with workers after trying to pay for food with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Police say the man left but returned a few minutes later with a gun and opened fire, killing 28-year-old Maribel Merino-Ibanez and wounding two other workers.