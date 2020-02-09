Suspect kicked officer, led chase and engaged in standoff

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A suspect was in custody Sunday after authorities say he kicked anFlorida police officer in the hea, led police chase aand later engaged in a more than two hour stand-off with SWAT team members.

The suspect, Dillon Calisi, 27, allegedly kicked an Ormond Beach police officer in the head and tried to take his weapons, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The officer had responded to a suspicious vehicle call at a gas station early Sunday when he confronted Calisi.

Calisi then led deputies and other police officers on a chase that ended when the suspect crashed. Calisi was armed with a handgun and refused to get out of his vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

During a standoff over the next two and a half hours, Calisi over the phone threatened to shoot the officers and himself and threatened to set off explosives the he claimed he had. He also threatened to shoot an infant that he said was in the car but actually wasn't, according to the sheriff's office.

Calisi was taken into custody after members of the SWAT team deployed tear gas and a nonlethal grenade that explodes rubber balls into the car.

He was facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest without violence and driving with a suspended license. There were no online court records for Calisi Sunday, so it wasn't known if he had an attorney.