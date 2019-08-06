Suspect in Idaho shooting death makes first court appearance

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man charged with killing a man who dated his mother has appeared in court.

News organizations reported 24-year-old Carlos Alonzo Sandoval had his first court hearing Monday in the shooting death of 45-year-old Antoine Jones.

Sandoval is charged with first-degree murder, felony aggravated battery and felony use of a deadly weapon.

A coroner's report says Jones suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at his Boise home Friday.

A judge granted a no-contact order between Sandoval and a second victim, who was treated at a hospital and released.

Prosecutors say Sandoval told authorities he planned the attack around 4 p.m. and would do it again.

Police say Sandoval fled the scene after the shooting, but surrendered around 8 p.m.

He is being held without bond.