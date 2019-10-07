Student body president accused of strangling man

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — The student body president of a West Virginia university has been charged with felony strangulation.

News outlets report 21-year-old Tyler Keller was arrested by Fairmont police on Friday. Keller is the president of the Student Government Association at Fairmont State University.

The Times West Virginian reports a complaint states Keller choked a man with both hands and then the man struck Keller in the head with a glass wine bottle to get free. The complaint also states Keller struck the man in the left ear so hard the victim sustained hearing loss. Court papers say Keller had accused the man of taking his cell phone.

Jail records show Keller is out on bond. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.