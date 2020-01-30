State to assist in investigation, of missing girl found dead

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The state's Division of Criminal Investigation has agreed to assist with and review the investigation into the death of Selena Not Afraid of Hardin, who reportedly walked away from an Interstate 90 rest stop on New Year's Day.

The 16-year-old's body was found on Jan. 20 less than a mile from the rest stop between Billings and Hardin. A woman who was with her reported Not Afraid had walked into a field while they waited for a ride to Hardin. An autopsy found she died of hypothermia. Toxicology tests are still pending.

Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid asked for the state's help on Jan. 23, but Attorney General Tim Fox said Monday a law enforcement agency would have to make the request.

Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair requested the state's help on Tuesday, The Billings Gazette reported.

DCI administrator Bryan Lockerby says agents will review investigative materials and evidence.

State agents provide outside professional perspective for the investigating agency and often provide direction for further investigation, Lockerby said in a statement.