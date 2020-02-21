State police seize guns, search for their owner

BOLTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police said Friday they are looking for a man who refused to give up his cache of guns even after being required to do so for allegedly violating a protective order that stemmed from a domestic violence arrest.

State Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Gramegna and are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is urged to call state police, the agency said in a statement.

Police as well as FBI agents went to Gramegna's Bolton home with a search warrant on Thursday to look for 21 guns registered to him they allege he had not surrendered and found one gun and ammunition.

Authorities say they found 15 more of his guns at a small ski resort in Middlefield, according to the Hartford Courant, including one that was reported stolen and several that were not registered.