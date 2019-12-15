State Police: Woman charged with 5th DUI following crash

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say a woman has been arrested and charged with a fifth DUI offense after she was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

The Delaware State Police on Sunday said troopers found 55-year-old Virginia Ruiz Saturday after receiving a report of a car crash in New Castle. The agency says troopers noticed a strong odor of alcohol when speaking with Ruiz, who became disorderly, spat in a trooper's face and was aggressive toward emergency personnel.

Authorities say Ruiz was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities say Ruiz was also charged with assault on a law enforcement officer. She is being held at the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on a $5,100 secured bond.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could comment on her behalf.