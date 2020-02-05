Stabbing victim identified as retired police captain

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Police identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Oshkosh as a retired police captain.

Authorities say 67-year-old Jay Puestohl was stabbed with a knife about Sunday afternoon and died later at the hospital.

A 63-year-old woman suffered minor injuries. Police arrested a 28-year-old Oshkosh man on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

Officials say it was an isolated incident and that all three knew each other.

The Oshkosh Northwestern says Puestohl retired from the department in 2008 after 32 years of service, including as captain of the Investigative Services Bureau.