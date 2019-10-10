St. Louis father charged after infant son dies from fentanyl

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area man has been charged with child endangerment after his 9-month-old son died from fentanyl and heroin exposure.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 20-year-old Taylor Jordan Baumer of the St. Louis suburb of Mehlville is charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree. He's in jail on $25,000 cash only bail.

No attorney is listed for him in court records.

Police called to Baumer's house on Aug. 15 say they found 9-month-old Carter Baumer not breathing. The infant was declared dead at the hospital.

According to charging documents the father admitted to having the opioids in his home and using the drugs there.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com