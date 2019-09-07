Springfield man sentenced for 2018 home invasion killing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a 2018 home invasion killing.

The News-Leader reports that 28-year-old Shane Stamm was sentenced Friday. A jury in March found him guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Kenneth Clark.

Court documents say Stamm and two other men forced their way into a mobile home on Feb. 1, 2018, and shot Clark. Police believe the killing was in retaliation for a dispute over drugs debts or competing drug trafficking networks.

One of the other men charged, Dustin Stacey, pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The case of the third man, Jerry Earls Jr, has been delayed over mental competency questions.

