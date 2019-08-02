Spokane prosecutors decline to charge in child torture case

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane County prosecutor is declining to bring charges against a Spokane Valley man accused in a child torture case.

Prosecutor Larry Haskell issued a three-page document Thursday explaining that he did not believe his office had enough evidence to convict Taliferro B. Williams.

Williams is accused of repeatedly abusing his children, gouging a child's eyes and using a potato chip can to splint his son's broken leg.

Attorney Zach Davies, who represents the mother of the three children, says he disagrees with the decision. Davies says Spokane County is less safe for not pursuing charges against Williams.