Speaker's campaign aide pleads not guilty at his arraignment

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A campaign aide to the state House speaker has pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and making a prohibited campaign contribution.

The Providence Journal reports Jeff Britt's attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf Friday in Superior Court in Warwick.

Authorities allege Britt funded a $1,000 contribution made through a third party to defeated Republican primary candidate Shawna Lawton, for a mailer endorsing Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello instead of her party's nominee in 2016.

Britt, of Palm Beach, Florida, was released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

He referred reporters' questions to attorney Robert Corrente. Corrente says Britt was used by the Mattiello campaign as a "fall guy."

Mattiello, who exited moments later, told reporters, "I know nothing about it." Mattiello, an attorney, says he was at the courthouse for work.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com