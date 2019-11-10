Spa owner faces trafficking, prostitution charges

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts spa owner is facing sex trafficking charges.

The Lowell Sun reports 34-year-old Xuedan Ou, of Tewksbury, was arrested Thursday following a nine-month investigation into sex trafficking and prostitution at the TCM Therapy Center.

Assistant District Attorney Greg Galizio said during Ou's arraignment in Lowell District Court on Friday that authorities found advertisements on Craig's List suggesting prostitution was happening at the spa.

Police say they also observed men leaving the spa who later admitted to receiving sexual acts inside.

Ou's attorney maintained there's no evidence of any sexual acts being committed at the spa.

She faces charges including trafficking a person for sexual servitude, keeping a house of prostitution and deriving support from prostitution.

A judge set Ou's bail at $20,000. She's due back in court Dec. 2.

