Southern California woman charged with car death of toddler

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors have charged a woman with murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, who allegedly was left alone in a car with its engine and heater running.

Thirty-four-year-old Lacey Ana Mazzarella of Rancho Palos Verdes was also charged Friday with a count of child neglect resulting in death.

Mazzarella is scheduled for arraignment at the Compton courthouse. It's not immediately known if she has an attorney.

Deputy District Attorney David Zygielbaum says Mazzarella allegedly left the child in a car in West Carson on the evening of Sept. 22 and returned early the next morning to find the child dead.

The prosecution will request that bail be set at $1.15 million.

The charges carry a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.