South Dakota man accused of assaulting 2 deputies

HUDSON, S.D. (AP) — A man from southeastern South Dakota faces charges of assault and resisting arrest after authorities say he assaulted two sheriff's deputies during a domestic dispute call.

The Lincoln County deputies were responding to the dispute last Thursday night outside of Hudson. Authorities say the deputies tried to arrest the 30-year-old suspect from Hudson on charges of simple assault domestic violence, but the man resisted.

Authorities say the suspect assaulted the deputies several times and swung a lamp at them. A stun gun was used on the man, but he wasn't able to be detained until Canton police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted.

The Argus Leader reports the deputies were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.