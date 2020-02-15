South Dakota couple sentenced to prison after fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota couple has been sentenced to federal prison after two of their children died in a vehicle crash on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation.

The Rapid City Journal reports Dakota Horned Eagle, 29, was sentenced to 4 years and three months years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and causing a serious injury to a minor while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Ashley Stoneman, 25, was sentenced 1 ½ years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to child abuse.

The charges stem from a July 12, 2019 crash that killed two of the couple’s sons, ages 12 and 7.

Stoneman, Horned Eagle and four surviving children received non-life threatening injuries. Authorities said none of the children were restrained in car seats or wearing seat belts.

Horned Eagle told authorities he was highly intoxicated that day and he may have blacked out. Stoneman told authorities she also had been drinking and was holding an infant on her lap. She told authorities she knew that Horned Eagle was intoxicated before they got in the vehicle.