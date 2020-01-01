Shooting victim recently convicted of domestic violence

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A western Montana man who was reportedly shot by his wife over the weekend and was awaiting sentencing in a domestic violence case involving his wife, Ravalli County officials said.

Randall Robert Keller, 58, of Hamilton, died Saturday.

About an hour before the shooting, Joann Campbell walked into the Hamilton Police Department to report “prior, but ongoing” physical abuse by Keller. However, she left before a detective was able to speak with her.

She called 911 at 7:45 p.m. Saturday to report she had shot and killed her husband.

Campbell said Keller yelled at her when she returned from the station and she was afraid so she retrieved a handgun from under the bed and shot him from across the room, court records said.

Campbell, 60, made an initial court appearance on a deliberate homicide charge on Monday and requested a public defender, the Missoulian reported. She was released on bond. The public defender's office did not return a phone call from the newspaper seeking comment.

Campbell said she immediately called 911 after shooting Keller, but detectives believe he may have been dead for a longer period of time, court records said.

In June, Keller was charged with kidnapping, partner family member assault and tampering with a communications device after a witness called 911 to report a woman yelling out of a moving vehicle asking for help. Campbell told an officer that she wanted to get out of the truck numerous times but Keller grabbed her and pulled her back in the truck.

He acknowledged grabbing her phone without her knowledge because he did not want her to call law enforcement. Keller reached a plea agreement in November.