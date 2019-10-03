Shooting in Wausau leaves several injured

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Police say several people have been hurt in a shooting in Wausau and one man has been arrested.

WSAW-TV reports a handcuffed man was led to a squad car following a shooting in which several were injured Thursday morning. At least two people were being treated at a Wausau hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

It’s not yet known if the shooting was related to a structure fire that occurred blocks away.