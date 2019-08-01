Sheriff: Woman gives deputies sister's name at checkpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office has charged a woman with felonious identity theft after deputies say she gave her sister's name at a checkpoint.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports the Alamance County Sheriff's Office says deputies asked 38-year-old Kristle Andrea Matthews to produce her license and registration on Wednesday. According to a news release, the woman said she didn't have her license with her and when deputies asked for her name and date of birth, she gave her sister's information instead.

When deputies asked again, Matthews gave her real name.

Authorities also cited Matthews for driving on a revoked license, driving a vehicle with no insurance and possession of a fictitious license plate. She's jailed on a $5,000 bail, and it's not known if she has an attorney.

