Sheriff: Man trying to break into home shot at a deputy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office has arrested a man who they say fired at a deputy after he tried to break into a home.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office says as its deputies tried to approach 31-year-old Sean Victor Smith on Tuesday night, he fired a shot at a deputy and then ran.

Smith is jailed on a $500,000 bond on multiple charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. It's not known if he has an attorney.

As deputies headed toward the home, a K-9 deputy was involved in a crash at the intersection of N.C. Highways 53 and 24 in Jacksonville. No injuries were reported and a driver was charged with failure to yield to emergency lights and siren.