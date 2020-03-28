Sheriff: Man kills girlfriend, her lover after leaving jail

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — A man killed his girlfriend and her lover when he found them having sex in his house after he bonded out of jail, where he spent one year behind bars, officials said Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Kenyatta Bellamy, 50, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, arson and other charges. Officials say he set the bedroom on fire after killing the couple Friday in Davenport, Florida.

Bellamy returned to his home after leaving jail in another county Tuesday. He discovered another man had moved into his house, where he had allowed his girlfriend to stay while he was in jail on a DUI manslaughter case, deputies said.

Initially, he wanted to take a bus to his mother in Miami, but he learned that bus service had been canceled due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Bellamy told deputies that on Friday he “lost it” when he was outside pressure washing and went inside and discovered the couple having sex. Authorities said he used a hammer and a knife to kill the victims, then lit a fire in the bedroom and closed the door.

Sheriff Grady Judd criticized officials from the other county for allowing Bellamy to bond out of jail. He was charged in January 2018 with a DUI manslaughter charge in neighboring Osceola County and arrested in March 2019 for failing to appear before a judge.

“If this suspect had remained in jail where he belonged, these two victims would still be alive,” Judd said in a statement. “This is an awful tragedy that should never have happened. These people were brutally murdered, and an 8-year-old boy is left without a mother.”

Bellamy’s criminal history includes several felonies and misdemeanors, including another manslaughter in New York.