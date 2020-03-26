Sheriff: Man charged with choking 60-year-old woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man was arrested and accused of choking a 60-year-old woman and pushing her to ground when she tried to intervene in an argument, authorities said.

Robert Guerrero, 24, was arrested Tuesday and charged with simple battery of a person with infirmities, The Advocate reported.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call Tuesday afternoon and found the woman with red marks on her neck and blood on her head.

The woman told deputies Guerrero was arguing with another woman and she attempted to intervene by stepping between them. Booking documents said Guerrero pushed her to the concrete, then grabbed her by the neck and began choking her.

Guerrero told the woman he would kill her, documents said.

It's unclear whether Guerrero had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.