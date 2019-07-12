Sheriff: Florida gas station clerk killed man during robbery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida gas station clerk fatally shot a man during a robbery.

A Broward Sheriff's Office news release says the robbery happened Wednesday afternoon at a Valero gas station near Fort Lauderdale. Deputies say two men entered the gas station. One struck the clerk in the head with a gun, while the other removed cash from the register.

Authorities say the robbers began to leave, and the clerk followed and shot at the men. One of the men was later dropped off at a Hollywood fire station suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Deputies are still looking for the second man.

No charges have been reported against the gas station clerk.