Sheriff: Fire department worker accused of child sex crimes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An employee of a South Carolina fire department has been arrested and accused of sexual misconduct with a minor, authorities said.

City of Greenville Fire Department employee James Matthew Fortner II, 44, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with several counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, news outlets reported.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the victim gave investigators information regarding the abuse on Sunday. Investigators said they found several electronic devices that corroborated the victim’s story. Further details weren't immediately released.

Fortner was hired in 1997 as an employee of the City of Greenville Fire Department. Officials said he was fired after his arrest.

It's unclear whether Fortner had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.