Sheriff: Boy killed in Horseshoe Bend mobile home shooting

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a young boy died after a man began shooting at a mobile home in Horseshoe Bend late Sunday night.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office said the suspect in the case has been arrested, and has no known connection to the family that lived in the mobile home.

Boise television station KTVB reports that the shooting happened about 10:25 p.m., and one of the bullets struck and killed a boy under the age of 12. No one else was struck by the gunfire.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived at the scene within minutes and took teh suspect into custody with the help of neighbors.

Benjamin Michael Poirier, a 44-year-old from Emmett, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. Court records do not yet show if he has obtained an attorney, and he has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea.