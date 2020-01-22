Sheriff: 2 men shot at deputies while fleeing traffic stop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two men and Alabama deputies exchanged fire while the suspects fled from a traffic stop, authorities said.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office press release said deputies were trying to pull over a vehicle Tuesday when the driver refused to stop.

Chief Deputy David Agee said the driver fled from authorities in a reckless manner and crashed into a tree. Agee said the driver and a passenger left the car and shot at deputies, shattering the patrol vehicle's drivers side front glass.

The deputies returned fire wounding the driver and the passenger, Agee said. The suspects were hospitalized and their condition is unknown. The deputies involved were not injured.

The ongoing investigation will be handled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation.