Sex trafficking arrests, rescues made in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The FBI says two juveniles and 35 adults in the greater Kansas City area were rescued from alleged commercial sex trafficking operations as part of a nationwide roundup.

The FBI coordinated the national effort throughout July. The agency says the operation resulted in the identification or recovery of 103 child victims, the arrest of 67 suspected sex traffickers and 60 new federal investigations.

The Kansas City Star reports the Kansas City Division of the FBI said it worked on "Operation Independence Day" with other law enforcement agencies in Missouri and Kansas, including departments in Kansas City, Branson and Springfield in Missouri and Overland Park, Wichita and Sedgwick County in Kansas.

