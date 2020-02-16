Sergeant shoots at suspect trying to rob man in wheelchair

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police sergeant opened fire on a suspect who pulled a gun after trying to rob a man in a wheelchair on Saturday, authorities said.

No one was injured in the confrontation that occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. in Lawrence. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody and is being detained on robbery and weapons charges pending a court hearing on Tuesday.

Police Chief Roy Vasque said the sergeant, who also was not named, saw the suspect trying to rob the man in the wheelchair and gave orders to the suspect. The sergeant fired his gun when the suspect reached into his waistband and brandished a gun, Vasque said.

Officials said there will be an internal affairs investigation into the shooting, under normal protocols.

The victim told NBC Boston that the suspect tried to steal his cellphone. He said the suspect pulled out a gun and didn't comply with the sergeant's orders to get down on the ground.

The victim said the sergeant “actually shot at him but missed. I think it might have been a warning shot, who knows? I'm not sticking up for the cop or nothing, but it was definitely a justifiable shooting."