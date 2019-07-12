Sentencing date set for 3 men convicted in Del. prison riot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A sentencing date is set for three inmates convicted of perpetrating a riot at a maximum security prison in Delaware.

The Delaware State News reports they'll be sentenced Sept. 13. The men are already serving life sentences.

The 2017 riot left one guard dead and two others beaten and tormented. A female counselor was also held hostage.

Eighteen inmates were indicted after the riot at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. But guilty verdicts were obtained against only two inmates: Dwayne Staats and Jarreau Ayers.

A third defendant, Kelly Gibbs, committed suicide after pleading guilty. A fourth inmate, Royal Downs, accepted a plea deal and became the prosecution's star witness against other inmates.

Authorities said last month that they would pursue no more prosecutions after a series of trial losses.

