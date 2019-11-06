Dutch police: Passengers, crew safely off plane at Schiphol

Dutch police mill about after a threat at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Dutch military police say that all passengers and crew are safely off a plane at the center of a security alert at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. The military police service earlier said they were responding to a suspicious situation at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam. less Dutch police mill about after a threat at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Dutch military police say that all passengers and crew are safely off a plane at the center of a ... more Photo: Peter Dejong, AP Photo: Peter Dejong, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Dutch police: Passengers, crew safely off plane at Schiphol 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — All passengers and crew are safely off a plane at the center of a security alert Wednesday night at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, Dutch military police and an airport spokesman said.

"The situation is now safe," airport spokesman Dennis Muller told The Associated Press. "All flights can now depart."

The military police service earlier said it was responding to a suspicious situation at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

The nature of the suspicious situation remained unclear.

Dutch media reported that emergency services were deployed in big numbers at the airport.

An AP photographer near the main entrance said the situation appeared calm, with military police and civilian police officers visible inside the building. Cars picking up and dropping off passengers continued to arrive as normal.

No further details were immediately available.