Seattle police investigate 3 overnight shootings

SEATTLE (AP) — Police are investigating three shootings in the Seattle, including one at Wild Waves Theme & Water Park in Federal Way.

KOMO-TV reports gunfire broke there at about 11 p.m. Friday during the park's Fright Fest haunted house event.

Details are sketchy but a park worker says he heard four gunshots in the parking lot. It's unclear if anyone was hit.

Then around 12:45 a.m., a shooting took place at 96th and Renton Avenue South. Two 19-year-old teenagers were hit by flying bullets.

One was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The other was stable.

Then yet another shooting happened in Seattle at 12th and Pine at about 2 a.m.

Two more people were shot and one person was arrested. The injuries in this shooting are not life threatening.

