Rosenberg estranged husband guilty of indecent assault

BOSTON (AP) — The estranged husband of former Massachusetts state Senate President Stanley Rosenberg has pleaded guilty to indecent assault.

Bryon Hefner had faced criminal charges of sexual assault, distributing nude photos without consent and criminal lewdness. He pleaded guilty to one count of indecent assault and battery, one count of assault and battery, and one count of disseminating a nude photo.

Six other charges have been dismissed.

Hefner made the plea Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. He must also register as a sex offender.

The charges led to Rosenberg's downfall.

When the allegations first surfaced in late 2017, the Democratic Rosenberg said he would temporarily step down from his leadership post.

After a scathing ethics report concluded he had failed to protect the Senate from Hefner, Rosenberg resigned in 2018.