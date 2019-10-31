Richland Center chief charged with sexual assault, theft

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (AP) — Richland Center's police chief has been charged with sexually assaulting a bartender and stealing her tips.

Chief Lucas Clements faces three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and theft. A criminal complaint says Clements groped the female bartender multiple times at the unnamed bar last June. The bartender told state investigators Clements appeared drunk when he arrived and she served him three drinks before he groped her in the bar area, in an office and a bathroom.

The State Journal reports the complaint says the woman went outside and hid behind a truck because she was scared. It says she went back in the bar after Clements left and saw $340 in tip money was gone.

Clements says any contact with the woman was consensual. He's on paid leave.

Each misdemeanor carries up to nine months in jail upon conviction.

