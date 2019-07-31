Review: Police justified in use of force on murder suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A state attorney's review found that Orlando police officers were justified under Florida's "stand your ground" law in their use of force during the apprehension of a suspect wanted for killing an officer.

Seminole-Brevard State Attorney Phil Archer said in a statement Wednesday that no further action will be taken by his office.

Helicopter footage of the January 2017 arrest of Markeith Loyd appeared to show officers kicking him in the head when he crawled from under a house during an extensive manhunt. Loyd lost an eye due to injuries sustained in the arrest.

Loyd faces first-degree murder charges in the December 2016 shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and the January 2017 death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton as she attempted to arrest him.