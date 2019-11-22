Residents submit nearly 14,000 signatures to recall lawmaker

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group has turned in nearly 14,000 signatures seeking to recall a Traverse City-area state lawmaker who is facing criminal charges in an alleged scheme to trade votes for campaign money.

The residents need at least 12,201 of the voter signatures submitted Friday in Lansing to be valid to hold a recall election.

If enough signatures are found by the secretary of state’s office within 35 days, Republican Rep. Larry Inman would decide whether to appear on the recall primary ballot or not. He automatically would be the Republican nominee in the recall general election unless he withdrew.

The elections could be scheduled for March and May.

Inman’s trial in a Grand Rapids federal courtroom is scheduled to begin Dec. 3.