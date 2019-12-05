Reno woman, 31, charged in fatal DUI crash from September

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police have arrested a 31-year-old woman accused of being under the influence of drugs when she has was involved in a three-vehicle crash that killed an 85-year-old woman in September.

Juliana Fitzgerald of Reno faces multiple charges, including DUI causing death, drug trafficking and possession of heroin and methamphetamine. She was being held Thursday at the Washoe County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Police say two vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at an intersection in north Reno on Sept. 6 when a third car driven by Fitzgerald hit them from behind.

Fitzgerald had to be extricated from the car and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a lengthy investigation developed probable cause to arrest her Wednesday at a motel in Sparks.

It's not clear if Fitzgerald has a lawyer or will be appointed one.