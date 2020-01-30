Relatives identify victim of fatal Aberdeen shooting

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Relatives have identified the victim of a weekend fatal shooting in Aberdeen and say they're frustrated that the assailant hasn't been arrested.

Family members say they are devastated by the death of 25-year-old Zach Newell, of Warner.

His great-uncle, Randy Myron, describes Newell as thoughtful and a good kid.

“He was loved by the family,” Myron said. “Everyone is devastated by this. It’s really hard on the family.”

Myron tells Aberdeen American News Newell was shot five times, once in the leg and four times in the chest after he apparently had been kicked out of a house party.

Myron said Newell was attempting to go back inside to retrieve some personal property when he was shot.

Brown County State’s Attorney Chris White says a suspect has been identified, but some test results are needed before charges are filed.

White has declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.