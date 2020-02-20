Records: Woman's DNA found at scene where her son was found

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Investigators have found an Ohio mother's DNA at the scene where her infant son was discovered dead, according to police records.

Jenna Cisneros, 34, and her husband Jacob Cisneros, 33, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to their combined total of 16 felony charges in the deaths of two infants. The South Toledo couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

Investigators claim to have matched DNA from Jenna Cisneros to a DNA profile found where the first child was discovered inside a vehicle in Toledo in May 2017, according to search warrant affidavits obtained by The Toledo Blade.

The boy, who was estimated to be 2 months old or younger, was found inside a nonworking Ford Mustang, but the records do not indicate whether the DNA profile came from inside the vehicle.

Police recovered the remains of the second infant, a girl, from inside a Chrysler PT Cruiser on Feb. 10. Officers also found several articles of clothing, a woman's wallet and letters to both Jacob and Jenna Cisneros inside the car, court records show.

Both infants were found wrapped in household linens on the floors of the vehicles under the dashboards, according to another affidavit.

Previous DNA tests show that the husband and wife are the boy's parents. Final autopsy results and DNA tests are still pending for the second baby.

At the arraignment hearing, a judge increased the couple's bonds from $500,000 to $1,225,000 each. She also set a pretrial hearing for March 26 and a trial date of April 7.

Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys representing the couple.