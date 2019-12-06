Records: Most arrested in Albuquerque in 'surge' released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Records show 88% of those arrested in Albuquerque by New Mexico State Police on felony charges during a so-called surge are no longer in custody.

KOAT-TV reports records show most of the 201 felony arrests made over 60 days resulted in suspects going back on the streets within days.

State Police launched “Operation Surge” earlier this year in New Mexico's largest city following high-profile homicides of a mail carrier and a University of New Mexico baseball player. The city also has seen a jump in overall homicides this year.

Earlier this year, the country of Uruguay issued a warning to its citizens about traveling to Albuquerque.

Operation Surge was touted as a way to crack down on violent crime in Albuquerque by bringing in state police officers from rural parts of the state.