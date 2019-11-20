Records: Boy attacked by teens because of earlier fight

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a group of older students attacked an elementary student on a school bus because of an earlier dispute with their sibling.

News outlets report the teenage siblings of a Snapfinger Elementary School student fought a 10-year-old boy and accused him of starting a fight with their younger sister. The boy was later hospitalized.

Court records say 18-year-old Tiffany Henderson and her 17-year-old brother were both arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and interfering with the operation of a school bus. The brother is also charged with battery and cruelty to children.

Two middle school students were involved in the assault. It’s unclear if they are facing charges.

It’s unclear whether Henderson or her brother have an attorney.