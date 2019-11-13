Real estate developer, lawyer plead not guilty

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Portland real estate developer and his former attorney have pleaded not guilty in Eugene to charges of felony computer crime.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Terry Bean and his former lawyer, Derek Ashton, pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Bean and Ashton are accused of illegally using a computer to bribe a key witness not to testify against Bean during a September 2015 sex abuse trial.

Lane County Deputy District Attorney Erik Hasselman wrote in court filings that he and police have evidence that Ashton used $220,000 from Bean to pay the teenager who accused Bean of abuse not to show up to the trial.

Bean still faces criminal accusations that he sexually abused the teenager in a Eugene motel room in 2013 when he was 65 and the alleged victim was 15. The original case was dropped when the teenager didn’t show for the trial, but a grand jury re-indicted Bean early this year. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com